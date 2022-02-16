

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported net sales of 20.148 billion euros in the fourth quarter, a 0.1% increase at constant exchange rates from the same quarter a year ago.



Underlying operating income increased 1% year-over-year at constant exchange rates to 838 million euros.



Underlying EPS for the quarter grew 7.6% at constant exchange rates to 0.59 euros per share from last year.



Free cash flow in the quarter increased 56.4% to 379 million euros.



The Group has proposed a dividend of 0.95 euros per share for the year, an increase of 5.6% from last year.



The company also noted that it is committed to the previously announced 1 billion euros share buyback for 2022.



Looking forward, Ahold Delhaize expects underlying operating margin to be at least 4% in 2022. Further, underlying EPS is expected to decline by low- to mid-single-digits, and free cash flow to be about 1.7 billion euros in 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de