

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) on Wednesday reported revenue of 13.763 billion euros in the year 2021, 30% higher than 10.606 billion euros in the previous year.



Proforma comparable revenue increased 7.5% to 14.819 billion euros.



Profit after tax for the year increased 58.5 % year-over-year to 1.302 billion euros, and EPS grew 57% to 2.83 euros.



Starting in fiscal 2022, the company has decided to revert to two interim dividends, to be declared with first-quarter and third-quarter results.



The first interim dividend will be calculated as 40% of the prior year's full-year dividend, with the second interim dividend being paid with reference to the current year annualised total dividend payout ratio of about 50%, the company said.



Looking forward, Coca-Cola EP expects pro forma comparable revenue growth of 6%-8% in 2022. Pro forma comparable operating profit growth is expected in the range of 6%-9%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de