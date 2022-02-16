

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Wednesday that Etihad Airways, the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has signed a Letter of Intent or LoI for seven A350F freighters.



At the Singapore Airshow 2022, the company said the new freighters will be added to Etihad's existing fleet of five A350-1000 passenger versions.



Etihad has also selected Airbus's Flight Hour Services or FHS to support its entire A350 fleet.



Etihad expects the addition of the A350F to play a key role in driving its long-term cargo strategy and achieving 2035 target to reduce CO? emissions by 50%.



The A350F provides a high level of commonality with the A350 passenger versions. With a 109 tonne payload capability, the A350F can serve all cargo markets.



More than 70% of the airframe of the A350F is made of advanced materials, resulting in a 30 tonne lighter take-off weight. It generates at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions over its current closest competitor.







