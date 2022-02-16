

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after data showed U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years in January, boosting bets for a hike in interest rates for a third meeting in a row.



Consumer price inflation rose slightly to 5.5 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent.



This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series, which began in January 1997, and it was last higher in the historical modeled series in March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.



Another report from ONS showed that factory gate price inflation increased to 9.9 percent in January from 9.3 percent in December, while the rate was forecast to ease to 9.1 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,609 after gaining 1 percent on Tuesday.



Indivior surged 9.4 percent. After posting a better-than-expected rise in annual sales, the pharmaceutical firm said it is exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market.



Natural extracts and ingredients supplier Treatt dropped 1.3 percent after appointing Ryan Govender as chief financial officer-designate.



Primary Health Properties added 1.7 percent after posting strong FY21 results.







