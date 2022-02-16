

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



Earnings: $0.87 million in Q4 vs. -$42.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $38.55 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $324.46 million in Q4 vs. $280.00 million in the same period last year.



