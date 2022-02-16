

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.65 to $5.05 per share on sales between $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.87 per share on revenues of $8.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Wabtec Board of Directors also reauthorized a share buyback program up to $750 million and declared a 25 percent increase in the regular quarterly common dividend to $0.15, payable on February 28, 2022 to holders of record on February 25, 2022.







