

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):



Earnings: $76.45 million in Q4 vs. -$4.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.88 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $461.59 million in Q4 vs. $479.43 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 - $540 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BGC PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de