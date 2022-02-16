

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), a company engaged with production, distribution, and sale of construction materials, said on Wednesday that it has named Mary Carlisle, Vice President - Finance, as the new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from September 1.



On the same day the current CEO Suzanne Wood will retire. Wood will then remain with the company in a consulting capacity until the end of the year.



In addition, Vulcan appointed Darren Hicks, Vice President-Human Resources, to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, with effect from March 1.







