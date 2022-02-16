

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its preliminary operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021 was 93.1 million euros, up 105.5 percent from the previous year period.



Order intake in fiscal year 2021 was 964.3 million euros, an increase of 52.7 percent from the previous year. The increase was related to the strong demand in both market segments.



Group sales for the fiscal year 2021 increased by 24.7 percent to 771.4 million euros from last year.



Pfeiffer Vacuum said it will announce detailed results for fiscal year 2021 on March 29, 2022.







