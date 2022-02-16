ERI and Unblu today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Unblu's solutions with ERI's OLYMPIC Banking System software package.Geneva - ERI, provider of the leading technology platform, the OLYMPIC Banking System, digitising front-to-back financial services processes, and Unblu, the leading conversational platform for financial services today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Unblu's solutions with ERI's OLYMPIC Banking System software package. OLYMPIC Banking System is a fully-integrated, front-toback...

