

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viking Range has recalled about 3,050 Viking 5 series freestanding gas ranges due to risk of gas leak and fire hazard.



According to the statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rigid gas tubing can separate at the joint to the bake, broil and griddle burners, posing a risk of a gas leak and fire hazard when these burners are in operation.



The recall involves Viking Range Freestanding 5 Series Gas Ranges manufactured between August 10, 2021 and December 1, 2021 and sold in stainless steel, white, and 14 other contemporary colors. The ranges were sold in various surface configurations including all burners or burners with griddle and/or grill.



The recalled products were sold at ABT, Ferguson, Best Buy, Pacific Sales, PC Richard & Son and other stores nationwide from August 2021 through December 2021 for between $5,220 and $19,300.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the bake, broil and griddle functions to avoid a risk of gas leak and contact Viking Range to arrange for a free repair by an Authorized Service Provider.



Meanwhile, consumers can continue to use only the top surface burners of the range.







