

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based baby product manufacturer, Unique Baby Products USA LLC., has recalled about 1,290 units of its baby strollers due to risk of fall, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The company said that the stroller, Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend Strollers, has a faulty front wheel, which breaks off during usage risking the babies posing a fall hazard.



The strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885, or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872, or N0001, were sold from February 2020 through October 2020. The models came in charcoal, gray, night, and denim colors. The models can be identified with the model, batch, and order number permanently affixed to the frame.



The statement said that there have been 207 cases of falls however, no injuries have been recorded.



The company has advised the consumers to stop using the product and contact the company to receive a free front wheel assemble with the required instructions.



The product was manufactured in Taiwan and was imported by Unique Baby Products USA LLC, trading as Valco Baby, and was sold at juvenile stores offline and online for $700.







