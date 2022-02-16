

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $763 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $4.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 132.3% to $4.32 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $763 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.32 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



