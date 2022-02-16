

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):



Earnings: $3.74 billion in Q4 vs. -$60 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.38 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.19 per share



