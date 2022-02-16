

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.00 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.8% to $7.64 billion from $5.00 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.00 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $7.64 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year.



