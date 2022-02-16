

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):



Earnings: -$33.07 million in Q4 vs. -$9.92 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.7 million or $0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $400.26 million in Q4 vs. $353.53 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $375 - $345 Mln



