

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $645 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $951 million from $923 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



