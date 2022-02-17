

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 932.4 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in November.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.1 percent - again topping expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent after spiking 11.6 percent in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, core machine orders were up 6.5 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year at 2,703.5 billion yen.



For the first quarter of 2022, core machine orders are seen lower by 1.1 percent on quarter and higher by 8.6 percent on year.



The value of overall machine orders was up 3.0 percent on month and 17.1 percent on year at 2,833.0 billion yen.







