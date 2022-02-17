

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Goodman Group reported that its operating profit for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was A$786.2 million, up 28% from last year. Operating earnings per security of 41.9 cents, up 27% on the same period last year.



Statutory profit climbed to A$2.00 billion from A$1.04 billion last year. The latest period result included significant property valuation gains, derivative and foreign currency mark-to-market movements and other non-cash, non-recurring items.



The Group has increased its guidance for fiscal year 2022 with operating earnings per share growth projected to be 20%.



The Group is advancing its commitment to renewable energy with another 75MW of solar to be committed or installed by June 2022 taking its total to 200MW.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOODMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de