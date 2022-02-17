

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) on Thursday said its full-year 2021 revenue increased 18.6% to 5.13 billion euros from 4.439 billion euros last year on a like-for-like basis.



The company reported loss before tax of 66 million euros in 2021 compared with loss of 699 million euros a year ago.



Loss - Group share was 101 million euros in the year compared with a loss - Group share of 660 million euros in 2020.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted profit-Group share of 62 million euros for the year compared with loss-Group share of 330 million euros last year.



Group recurring EBIT was a positive 249 million euros compared with a negative 155 million euros in the prior year.



Lagardere said its net debt fell to 1.535 billion euros at 31 December 2021, from 1.733 billion euros one year earlier.



Further, the company has proposed a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for 2021, which is expected to be paid on April 27, to shareholders of record on April 25.







