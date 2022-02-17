

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM (BVC.L), on Thursday, said it expects to report full year revenue and EBITDA for 2021 slightly ahead of market expectations, reflecting strong growth from ongoing operations with increased revenue in both divisions. In particular, this has been driven by significant growth in the Group's Diagnostics unit of the Bio-Medical division.



Looking ahead, the Group stated that it has entered the new year with a substantially higher backlog from ongoing operations than at the same point of the prior year and the strong momentum of 2021 has continued.



Accordingly, the Group remains on track to deliver significant growth for full year 2022 in line with market expectations.







