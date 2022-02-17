

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) on Thursday reported group revenue of 316.7 million pounds for full year 2021, 8% lower than 344.9 million pounds in the year-earlier period.



The company's profit before taxation declined to 70.2 million pounds from 87.8 million pounds a year ago.



Profit for the year was 52.1 million pounds or 9.8p per basic share compared with 69.3 million pounds or 12.9p per basic share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were 11.9p per share compared with 13.1p per share a year ago.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was 96.9 million pounds, 10% lower than 107.8 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at 100.5 million pounds compared with 107.8 million pounds last year.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 8.61p per share, to be paid on 12 May to shareholders on the register on 1 April.



Looking forward, the company said, 'We remain confident that the energy switching market will return strongly in the medium term but assume no energy revenue in 2022. We nonetheless expect 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase to around 2020 levels.'







