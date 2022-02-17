

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury brand Kering (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to the group for fiscal year 2021 increased to 3.18 billion euros or 25.49 euros per share from 2.15 billion euros or 17.20 euros per share in the previous year.



Annual recurring operating income rose 60% year-over-year to 5.02 billion euros. Growth was driven by outstanding performances from all Houses.



Revenue for the fiscal year grew to 17.65 billion euros from 13.10 billion euros last year.



In its February 16, 2022 meeting, Kering board decided to ask shareholders to approve a cash dividend of 12 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2022 to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. An interim dividend of 3.50 euros per share was paid on January 17, 2022.



The Group and its Houses seek to achieve same-store revenue growth while ensuring the targeted and selective expansion of their retail networks. Kering aims to grow its Houses in a sustainable manner, enhance the exclusivity of their distribution and secure their profitable growth trajectories.







