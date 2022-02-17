

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) said it reported positive operating result in its fourth quarter, which was higher than pre-Covid despite lower revenues but compensated by cost control and restructuring programs. Looking forward, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024. The Group's medium-term target is maintained with an operating margin objective reconfirmed at 7% to 8% in 2024.



Income from current operations was 178 million euros compared to a loss of 1.14 billion euros, a year ago. Net loss for the period - Group part - was 127 million euros compared to a loss of 1.00 billion euros. Revenues from ordinary activities was 4.84 billion euros compared to 2.36 billion euros, last year.



Fourth quarter passenger network capacity in Available Seat Kilometers was 53% higher than last year and at 72% of 2019 fourth quarter level.



For 2021, the Group recorded a positive EBITDA of 745 million euros. Net debt ended at 8.2 billion euros, a decrease of 2.8 billion euros compared to end of 2020.



For the first quarter 2022, the Group expects to have an EBITDA around break-even. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of 73% to 78% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2019.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR FRANCE-KLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de