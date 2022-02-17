

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German copper producer, Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK,), said on Thursday that it has signed a deal with KME SE, an operational arm of INTEK Holding, for the partial sale of its flat rolled products or FRP segment.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in summer 2022, are not known.



According to the deal, the Zutphen site in Netherlands as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham, Dolný Kubín, and Mortara, located in the UK, Slovakia, and Italy, respectively, will be sold.



However, the FRP plants in Stolberg, Pori, and Buffalo will remain with the Aurubis Group.



For the fiscal 2020-21, the FRP segment generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 13 million euros.







