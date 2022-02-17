

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports rose in January after falling in the previous month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports grew by a real 2.3 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.8 percent decline in December.



Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals declined 6.3 percent monthly in January and those of jewelry fell 6.7 percent.



Imports decreased 0.7 percent monthly in January, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports fell 1.5 percent in January and imports increased 7.0 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.210 billion in January from CHF 3.741 billion in December.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, the watch exports grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in January.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de