

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor manufacturer, said on Thursday that it has named Rutger Wijburg as new Chief Operating Officer or COO, with effect from April 1.



Wijburg joined Infineon in 2018 and has over 30 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry.



Wijburg will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who is scheduled to replace Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer or CEO.



Ploss has been serving as CEO since 2012 and mandated until December 31.







