

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, said it expects a rise in earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal 2022, amidst continued business development. The company also said its preliminary figures are well above the current market expectations.



For the first quarter of current fiscal, the company expects an EBITDA before material special effects to be in the range of 130 million - 180 million euros, compared with 130 million euros, reported for the same period, a year ago.



According to the preliminary data, Klöckner's EBITDA before material special effects for the last fiscal is estimated at 848 million euros.



In addition, the company said it will generate positive material special effects from the sale of properties in Switzerland and France amounting to 54 million euros in the first quarter.







