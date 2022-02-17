

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in December from the same month last year amid further strong growth in imports, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 1.103 billion in December from EUR 6.760 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was EUR 4.179 billion.



Exports rose 16.2 percent yearly in December, after a 16.8 percent increase in November.



Imports increased 37.2 percent in December, following a 27.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Data showed that, on a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 1.1 percent monthly and imports grew 7.5 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 307 million.



In the fourth quarter, exports and imports increased by 2.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.



In 2021, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 50.416 billion from EUR 63.289 billion in 2020. Exports grew 18.2 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de