

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area expanded at a slower rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slid to 16.0 in February from 23.2 in January, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to 20.0.



Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said firms responding to its Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey continue to anticipate growth over the next six months.







