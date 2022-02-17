

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid positive signs of the United States returning to normalcy from the clutches of the pandemic, daily Covid death toll again crossed the 3000 mark within a week.



With 3085 additional deaths reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid casualties in the country reached 928,519, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



136535 new cases were reported nationwide on the same day, taking the national total to 78,172,926.



California reported the most number of cases - 14699- while Michigan recorded the most casualties - 351.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations have come down to 81,822, falling by 39 percent in two weeks. Out of this, 15,476 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 9,500 per day, a decrease of about 28 percent over the previous week.



50,821,020 people have saso far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214,218,580 Americans, or 64.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.6 percent of people above 65.



43 percent of the eligible population, or more than 92 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.



As the Omicron wave receding, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the agency was working on guidance that was 'relevant' and would encourage measures where they are most needed to safeguard public health.



At Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, 'Omicron cases are declining, and we are all cautiously optimistic about the trajectory we are on'. 'Things are moving in the right direction, but we want to remain vigilant to do all we can so that this trajectory continues,' she told reporters.







