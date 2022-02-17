

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) released earnings for fourth quarter of $14 million



The company's bottom line totaled $14 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $14 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



