

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Japanese motor vehicle manufacturer Yamaha has recalled about 5,000 golf cars due to a brake failure hazard.



According to the statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the vehicles can have brake failure which can cause serious injury or even death to the driver or bystanders. However, the company has not reported any cases.



The company has asked customers to stop using the PTV and schedule a free repair from a Yamaha Golf Car dealer.



The recall involves Yamaha model-year 2021and 2022 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles, including Drive Models YDRA (electric and gas) and Drive Models DR2E (electric and gas). The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The consumers can find the model names on the left and right side of the vehicle while the serial number is on the frame under the driver's seat.



The vehicles were manufactured in Japan and were imported into the US by Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia, and sold at the exclusive golf car dealerships through August 2021 for between $6,000 and $9,500.







