

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $57.61 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $53.23 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.04 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $813.99 million from $749.33 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.00



