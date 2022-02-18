

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said the Group largely exceeded its 2021 financial targets despite the impact of semiconductor shortages and rising raw material prices. Operating margin was 3.6%, reaching, two years ahead of schedule, the Renaulution objective of an operating margin above 3% in 2023.



Fiscal year net income Group share was 888 million euros compared to a loss of 8.01 billion euros, last year. Profit per share was 3.26 euros compared to a loss of 29.51 euros.



Group revenue was 46.21 billion euros, up 6.3% compared to prior year. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue increased by 8.0%. Automotive revenue excluding AVTOVAZ was 40.40 billion euros, up 7.1%. Automotive operational free cash flow was positive at 1.27 billion euros.



For fiscal 2022, the Group targets: a Group operating margin superior or equal to 4%; and an Automotive operational free cash flow superior or equal to 1 billion euros.







