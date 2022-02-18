

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian oil and gas company Eni (E) reported Friday that fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was 3.82 billion euros, compared to prior year's net loss of 797 million euros.



Earnings per share were 1.06 euros, compared to loss of 0.22 euro a year ago.



Adjusted net profit was 2.11 billion euros or 0.58 euro per share, compared to 50 million euros or 0.01 euro a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit surged 681 percent from last year to 3.81 billion euros.



Total revenues climbed to 27.08 billion euros from last year's 11.94 billion euros. Sales from operations were 26.76 billion euros, up from 11.63 billion euros a year ago.



Hydrocarbon production edged up 1 percent to 1,737 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or kboe/d from last year's 1,713 kboe/d.



In fiscal 2021, adjusted net profit was 4.7 billion euros, the highest since 2012, driven by better operating performance, improved results of equity investments and remarkable recovery in the upstream scenario.



Further, the company said its financial outlook, business prospects and the key industrial and profitability targets in the short, medium and long term will be disclosed during the Capital Markets Day scheduled on March 18.







