

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L) said 2021 was a highly successful year which included a 4.1 billion pounds portfolio valuation uplift and record levels of rental growth. Adjusted pre-tax profit was up 20 percent compared with the prior year.



Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax increased to 356 million pounds from 296 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 29.1 pence compared to 25.4 pence. Excluding the impact of the performance fee recognised in the period, adjusted earnings per share would be 28.0 pence, a 10 percent increase compared to 2020.



IFRS profit before tax was 4.35 billion pounds compared to 1.46 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 338.1 pence compared to 123.6 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue increased to 546 million pounds from 432 million pounds, previous year.



The Group is recommending a 10.0 percent increase in final dividend to 16.9 pence per share, resulting in a total distribution of 24.3 pence for 2021 as a whole.







