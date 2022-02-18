

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), said on Friday that it has voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a phase III trial of its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, dubbed GRACE.



The company has also paused two other trials investigating this RSV Maternal Vaccine candidate in pregnant women.



The move follows a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee based on an observation from a routine safety assessment.



However, the company's phase III trial evaluating its investigational respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in older adults, dubbed AReSVi, is not impacted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation and will continue as planned.



The trial remains on track with an expected data readout in the first half of 2022, the company noted.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de