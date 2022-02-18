

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France inflation increased as initially estimated in January on higher energy and services prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Consumer prices grew 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in January, after climbing 2.8 percent in the previous month. The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on February 1.



The prices of energy accelerated 19.9 percent and those of services climbed 2 percent. Food prices also grew at a slightly faster pace of 1.5 percent. The prices of manufactured goods slowed down to +0.6 percent and those of tobacco fell back slightly by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, EU harmonized inflation slowed marginally to 3.3 percent, as estimated, from 3.4 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index gained 0.3 percent, in line with the flash estimate, and faster than December's 0.2 percent increase.



The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent on month, the same rate as seen in December, but up from the initial estimate of 0.1 percent.



Core inflation dropped to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent in December.







