

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$38 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$64 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.6% to $2.14 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$38 Mln. vs. -$64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.36 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



