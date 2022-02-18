

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production increased more than expected in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Separate data showed that producer prices increased in January.



Industrial production grew 19.2 percent annually in January. Economists had expected a growth of 14.8 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 15.6 percent yearly in January and mining and quarrying output gained 32.6 percent.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output and water supply gained by 51.6 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 3.0 percent in January.



Producer prices increased 14.8 percent annually in January, following a 14.4 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a 14.4 percent growth.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 24.4 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 13.8 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 19.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.







