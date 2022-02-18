

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc (LAM.L) said it has received a limited notice to proceed from the Saudi-based contractor, Bas Global Marine Services, in anticipation of the full award in second quarter 2022. The Group said the full scope of work on this large contract relates to the delivery and construction of multiple jack-up lift barges to Bas Global Marine Services.



All project activities will be undertaken in Lamprell's Hamriyah facilities and work will start immediately, with project completion planned for second half of 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAUDI ARAMCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de