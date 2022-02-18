

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - JBS S.A. (JBSAY.PK) said the company has withdrawn its previously announced proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) that are not owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.



JBS withdrew the offer as the company was unable to come to an agreement with the Special Committee of the Pilgrim's Pride Board of Directors regarding the terms of the proposed deal.



Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corp. were down 12% in pre-market trade on Friday.







