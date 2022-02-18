

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid slightly easing Ukraine tensions and signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to meet next week in Europe over Ukraine and European security issues.



Russia said earlier today it was withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after running war games that had raised concerns in the West.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36% at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed about 2.2% in the week.



Brent crude futures climbed 0.57% or 0.6% to settle at $93.54 a barrel today.



A report from Baker Hughes said the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 4 to 520 this week. The total active rigs, including those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 10 to 645, the report said.







