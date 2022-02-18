

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against most of its major counterparts on Friday, with traders reacting to the latest batch of economic data, geopolitical developments and comments from Fed officials.



A report from the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales spiked 6.7% to an annual rate of 6.50 million in January after tumbling 3.8% to a revised rate of 6.09 million in December.



The substantial rebound surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to slump by 1.3% to a rate of 6.10 million from the 6.18 million originally reported for the previous month.



With the unexpected jump, existing home sales reached their highest annual rate since hitting 6.65 million in January of 2021.



Meanwhile, a separate report released by the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index fell by 0.3% in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7% in December. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3% in December compared to the 0.8% increase originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar index climbed to 96.17 in the New York session, but eased a bit and pared some gains subsequently. It was last seen at 96.07, up nearly 0.3% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to $1.1326 from $1.1362.



The dollar is trading at $1.3595 against Pound Sterling, gaining from $1.3615.



The dollar is trading at 115.04 yen, strengthening from 114.93 yen.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at 0.7178, compared with 0.7187 Thursday evening. The Swiss franc is at 0.9216 against the dollar, weakening from 0.9201, while the Loonie is at C$1.2753, strengthening from C$1.2709.







