

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - One of the four production lines at Hydro's part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil was shut down Saturday morning local time due to an internal power distribution failure. The Power failure caused shutdown of 25% of capacity, Norwegian energy and aluminum company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) said in a statement.



The affected potline produces 110,000 tonnes of liquid aluminium annually.



The other three lines at Albras were not affected and are running as normal, the company said.



According to the company, it remains too early to assess financial implications from the incident, as well as timing for restart. Albras will investigate the root cause for the shutdown.



Albras has a total production capacity of 460,000 tonnes per year. Hydro owns 51% of Albras, while the remaining 49% is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd. Albras is located in the city of Barcarena in Pará State in northern Brazil, next to Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.







