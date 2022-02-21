

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AGL Energy Limited (AGK.AX, AGLNF.PK) said Monday that it has rejected an unsolicited, preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc and including Grok Ventures to acquire 100% of the shares in AGL Energy for A$7.50 per share.



The proposal represents a 4.7% premium to the closing price of AGL Energy of A$7.16 on 18 February 2022.



AGL Energy Chairman Peter Botten said, 'The proposal does not offer an adequate premium for a change of control and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.'



AGL Energy said it has determined that the proposal, which was received on the morning of Saturday, 19 February 2022, materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.



AGL Energy noted that it remains committed to progressing the proposed demerger of AGL Energy to establish two separately listed businesses, AGL Australia and Accel Energy, and considers the proposed demerger will deliver better value for AGL Energy shareholders.



February 20, 2022, Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC, BEPC.TO) announced its participation in a privatization proposal in respect of AGL Energy. The consortium's proposal which was subject to due diligence as well as other conditions, was at a price of A$7.50/share which values AGL at an equity value of A$5 billion.







