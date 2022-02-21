

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), on Monday, announced that it has acquired International Light Technologies Inc. or ILT for its Environmental & Analysis sector business, Ocean Insight.



The consideration for ILT is US$26.6 million or about £19.5 million on a cash and debt free basis, which is payable in cash and funded from Halma's existing facilities. For continuing operations, ILT's unaudited revenue for the 12 months to 31 October 2021 was US$9.9 million, and earnings before interest and tax was US$2.7 million.



ILT, based in Peabody, Massachusetts, USA, is a developer of technical lighting sources and light measurement systems, which are used in biomedical, environmental, agricultural, food and beverage, and industrial applications.



Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said, 'ILT's focus on the generation and measurement of light is highly aligned with Ocean Insight's mission to use the measurement of light to expand scientific discovery, reduce waste and improve the quality of life. ILT's products and services will bring complementary capabilities and technologies to Ocean Insight, allowing it to serve a greater range of customer needs.'







