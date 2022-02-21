

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said Monday that it has restarted its Grosvenor metallurgical coal mining operation in Queensland, Australia, almost two years after a serious gas explosion at the facility.



Five workers were seriously injured during the methane explosion at the underground Grosvenor coal mine, near Moranbah, in May 6, 2020.



Tyler Mitchelson, CEO of Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business, said, 'We have been working towards a safe restart at Grosvenor for several months and today we are up and running having received our regulator's approval last week.'



Mitchelson said that over the past 18 months, the company has worked with leading industry experts and invested significantly in automation technology, remote operations, gas management and data analytics, introducing a number of advancements in the way underground coal mines can operate.



Following confirmation of the restart at Grosvenor, while export metallurgical coal production guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 20-22 Mt, due to the impact of Covid-19 in early 2022 and a later than expected restart of operations at Grosvenor, production is expected to be towards the lower end of the guidance range.







