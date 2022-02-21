

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, IHS Markit publishes eurozone composite PMI data. The index is seen at 52.7 in February versus 52.3 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated against the franc, it was higher against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.58 against the yen, 1.1362 against the greenback, 1.0442 against the franc and 0.8334 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.







